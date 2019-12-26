Snowy conditions close Interstate 15 at Primm and Cajon Pass

I-15 southbound was closed early Thursday at Primm and both directions were shut near the Cajon Pass, authorities said.

People brave the rain on Spring Mountain Road at Las Vegas Boulevard Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People shelter from the rain at the door to Macy's at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas as they wait for their rides Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rebecca Lee, and her mother Pearl Lee, both of Los Angeles, walk on the Strip at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An individual takes a morning walk as the rain falls in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

If you’re looking to hit the roads on Thursday, be prepared for winter weather and delays.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Interstate 15 southbound is closed at Primm “due to snowy conditions.”

I-15 also was closed in both directions for several hours at Cajon Pass because of snow between Cleghorn Road near Cajon Pass to Ranchero Road in Hesperia. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said the southbound lanes of I-15 are now open at Cajon Pass without an escort, but that the northbound lanes remain closed.

Related: Alternate route suggested for driving to Los Angeles from Las Vegas

The National Weather Service told motorists to expect slick roads in the Mountain Pass area on I-15, especially at elevations above 3,000 feet. California transportation officials tweeted that northbound I-15 is open in the Mountain Pass area. Roads to the Spring Mountains also were expected to be slick with 1 to 3 inches of snow and black ice possible through 10 p.m. Thursday.

“Caltrans is advising motorists not to travel on I-15 in Cajon Pass or Mountain Pass to Las Vegas due to heavy snow conditions,” the agency said in a tweet.

After being stuck for five hours in Cajon Pass, motorist Johnny Lim wasn’t sure he could reach Las Vegas, where he hoped to spend some time after Christmas. He worried about driving his car through the pass when it reopens.

“The freeway is full of snow and ice,” he said, adding that his car “is not built for conditions like this.”

Cajon Pass rises to more than 3,700 feet between the San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains on I-15, the major connector between Southern California and Las Vegas.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Department also reported Thursday morning that State Route 160 was closed between Red Rock Canyon Road in Clark County and Pahrump. The reason for the closure was attributed to “snow on the roadways.”

In Mohave County, Arizona, south of Interstate 40 and Highway 62, flash flooding was possible, authorities said. Black ice and slick roads also were possible at elevations above 4,000 feet.

The Las Vegas Valley was expected to see light rain on Thursday, which is expected to give way to a sunny weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The valley will remain cool, with a high of 46 forecast on Thursday. The chances of rain will diminish in the evening and reach a low of 39. Friday will see a high of 53 with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with lows around 34 and highs in the low 50s.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Lukas Eggen contributed to this story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.