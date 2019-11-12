Some clouds will end 2 weeks of solid sunshine in Las Vegas

Two weeks of sunny and clear skies will turn a bit cloudy in the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Jets flying through the blue sky leave contrails as they fly over Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Skies are expected to be mostly clear this week except for some expected high clouds on Wednesday. Nov. 13, 2019 (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

No rain is expected from high clouds that should arrive Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

After an official high of 80 on Monday, high temperatures Tuesday are forecast to be near 76 with winds around 6 mph. The overnight low will be around 52. The normal high is 69.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75. Winds will be about 5 mph and calmer in the evening as skies cloud up.

Highs through the weekend will be in the mid-70s with overnight lows close to 50.

Weather conditions for this weekend’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon and Aviation Nation air show will include sunny skies and winds not expected to exceed 10 mph.

It’s possible the forecast might include some precipitation in about a week.

“There are some indications that by the middle of next week some precipitation could fall from the skies,” said meteorologist Barry Pierce.

