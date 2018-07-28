Some relief from excessive heat on the way

Cooler temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley over the next five days, as excessive heat warning expires, the National Weather Service said.

People cool off on a water mister outside the Hexx Kitchen and Bar on the Strip in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The excessive heat warning issued Tuesday expired Saturday night, the weather service said.

After Saturday’s high reached 114 degrees, Sunday’s high will drop to 108, with temperatures continuing to drop until early next week, the National Weather Service said. Rain chances will also increase slightly as the new week begins.

“The temperatures will be decreasing over the next few days with the moisture,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said. “Admittedly it will be more humid, so it will feel pretty bad still outside.”

Monday’s high is expected to reach 107, with a 20 percent chance of rain, Boothe said.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to see a high of 106 and a 20 percent chance of rain.

“We’re just getting a nice moisture push,” Boothe said.

Lows are expected to stick near 87 through Wednesday.

Cooling stations opened throughout Clark County during last week’s heatwave have now closed. Summer day shelters for the homeless at Catholic Charities, Shade Tree and the Salvation Army will remain open until Sept. 30.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.