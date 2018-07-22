Some still without power after storms in Las Vegas Valley

Fewer than 100 NV Energy customers were still without power Saturday, after thunderstorms and high winds Thursday and Friday downed power poles and caused outages in the Las Vegas Valley.

Crews repair fallen power lines on Boulder Highway at Sunset Road Friday, July 20, 2018, after a late night thunderstorm brought down power lines between Sunset and Russell roads. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Downed power lines are seen on Boulder Highway between Russell and Sunset on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

NV Energy’s website showed 93 customers in Henderson and other parts of the valley were without power as of 6:45 p.m.

A thunderstorm late Thursday night brought down power lines and poles on Boulder Highway, prompting highway closures between Russell and Sunset roads. Officials opened the southbound lanes about 8 p.m. Friday, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said.

Illia said 31 power poles were downed in the valley.

NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Shuricht said the company estimates the poles will be replaced Monday.

