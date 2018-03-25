Some windy days ahead for Las Vegas Valley before a warmer weekend

The work week in the Las Vegas Valley will start off windy and chilly, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind gust blows the hair of a woman on the Vegas Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

“The biggest issue in the forecast would be early in the week with some gusty winds Monday and Tuesday,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said of the expected 25 to 30 mph gusts.

Sunday and Monday will see a high near 64 degrees, followed by a 67-degree high on Tuesday, the weather service said.

“We expect a warm up the second half of the week,” Wolf said, nothing the average forecast high for this time of year is about 72 degrees. “By Wednesday, we jump into temperatures in the 70s and by Friday we could be hitting 80.”

Wednesday should reach 75 degrees, while Thursday will see a high of 78, the weather service said. The forecast high on Friday is 81 degrees.

Rain is not in the valley’s weather forecast this week, and skies should be mostly sunny.

“Even looking forward into the next weekend, it’s looking rather dry,” Wolf said.

