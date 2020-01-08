Spotty winds of 10-20 mph only blot on sunny Las Vegas weather

Although there will be some spotty windy conditions, plenty of sunshine will greet Las Vegas Valley residents and CES visitors for the next several days.

Passenger Richard Phillips of Michigan had sunny conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, for a ride in a BMW i3 Urban Suite self-driving electric vehicle at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. Sunny skies and some spotty winds of 10-20 mph are forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Despite some spotty windy conditions and slowly dropping temperatures, sunshine will continue to grace the 170,000 CES attendees and Southern Nevada through the weekend.

Wednesday’s high is forecast to be near 60 with winds of about 7 mph, although as a weak cold front moves through the valley there could be some stronger winds up to 20 mph during the early afternoon, said meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

The overnight low will dip to 40 or a bit below, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday is again expected to be sunny with a high of 55. Winds will be variable, but mostly mild although some areas could again see breezes up to 20 mph.

Winds may kick up 10 to 15 mph on Thursday night, making the forecast low of 39 feel a bit cooler.

Forecast highs for the weekend include 53 on Friday and 54 on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will remain clear right into next week and beyond.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-3893-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.