Spring finally arriving to Las Vegas Valley

Pigeons fly around at Woofter Family Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Warmer temperatures are headed for Las Vegas Valley, a sure sign that spring is here. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Las Vegas Valley will see a cold front before a pattern change brings warmer temperatures over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will see light showers through the morning, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said, but the valley should dry up throughout the afternoon. Tuesday will see a high of 66 degrees.

The valley could see some light scattered showers overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, with gusty winds from the northwest upwards of 40 miles per hour, Wolf said.

Wednesday will see a high of 59 due to the cold front, she said. Gusty winds will continue through Wednesday morning but should clear up through the afternoon.

Come Thursday, the valley is expected a high of 60 and clear skies, Wolf said.

No rain or wind is expected Friday through Sunday, she said.

Friday’s high will be 64 degrees while Saturday and Sunday highs will be 70 with sunny skies.

“It looks like there might be a pattern change and spring could officially be here,” Wolf added.