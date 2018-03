While clocks were springing ahead overnight, spring weather was already here. After Saturday’s light rain across the Las Vegas Valley, Sunday’s forecast calls for clearing skies and seasonable temperatures. Expect a high of 69 degrees and a low of 54.

Chad Hensley preps the grill at Mountain Crest Park in northwest Las Vegas before a family barbecue on Saturday. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

Patrons play baseball at Desert Breeze Park in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

While clocks were springing ahead overnight, spring weather was already here.

After Saturday’s light rain across the Las Vegas Valley, Sunday’s forecast calls for clearing skies and seasonable temperatures. Expect a high of 69 degrees and a low of 54.

Gauges at McCarran International Airport measured 0.12 inches of rain on Saturday. Rainfall for the month measured .22 inches, half the 0.44 inches that is normal for March.