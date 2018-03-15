Sprinkles of rain, cooler temperatures visit Las Vegas Valley

A weather system brought a sprinkling of rain to parts of the Las Vegas Valley early Thursday and pushed temperatures below normal, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday starts with cloudy skies, which should clear by noon in the Las Vegas Valley. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Thursday’s forecast high of 63 degrees falls well below the normal high of 70 for this time of year. Morning showers in the southern valley were expected to move off to the east before clearing out of the valley completely by 5 p.m., the weather service said. Clouds are expected to break up by noon.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Friday to a 65-degree high before giving way to weekend temperatures in the low 60s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected through the weekend.

No more rain is expected in the valley through Sunday, except for a 10 percent chance of showers on Saturday, the weather service said. Lows though the weekend are expected in the 40s.

Temperatures should start warming up slightly early next week, with highs in the mid-60s.

