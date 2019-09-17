Storm Area 51 events should have perfect UFO-gazing weather

If you’re hoping to spot a UFO this weekend, Mother Nature is on your side.

A storage container with alien and Area 51 markings sits across the street from the Little A'Le'Inn property which will be ground zero for the upcoming Alienstock festival on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clear skies are forecast over Storm Area 51 events throughout the weekend, bringing perfect extraterrestrial viewing weather, according to the National Weather Service.

At the Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko, the high should reach 80 degrees on Thursday before dropping to 77 on Friday, followed by highs of 83 and 86 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

But pack some layers; the warm afternoon temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Those going to Alienstock in Rachel can expect an even cooler weekend. Thursday is expected to top out at 71, followed by highs of 69 on Friday, 75 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday. Overnight temperatures in Rachel will drop to the high 30s.

Accompanying the sunny weather will be a consistent breeze from the northwest, according to the National Weather Service.

