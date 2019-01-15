Storm drops 7 inches of snow on Lee Canyon — VIDEOS

The thick fog that blanketed the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday morning, prompting a dense fog advisory and causing delays at McCarran International Airport, could return Wednesday.

Rain falls at Red Rock Canyon and over the Las Vegas Valley (Eric Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada State Troopers investigate a Hyundai Santa Fe that careened into a drainage ditch at Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Newly married Kenda and Marcus Fox walk across Casino Center Drive through a light rain in the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A view of the Stratosphere as clouds and fog cover the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Heavy snowfall didn't keep hikers away from Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Erick Cano, left, and Yaser Moreno stay warm in their onesies as snow falls outside Mount Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bonneville Avenue in Downtown after rainfall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A pedestrian jumps over a flooded street at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Vehicles drive north east on Lee Canyon Road in thick fog on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ahmad Mehrzad, left, and son Adeed, 2, look out into the snow at Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. This was Adeed's first time experiencing snow. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

A Las Vegas Metro vehicle patrols Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Snow plows work their way up Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada State Troopers investigate a Hyundai Santa Fe that careened into a drainage ditch at Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada State Troopers investigate a Hyundai Santa Fe that careened into a drainage ditch at Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Patrons take photos outside Mount Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

People walk in the Fremont Street Experience after rainfall in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

People walk in a light rain on East Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas after rainfall Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

People visit the fog covered Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jason Bruns of Jackson, Mo., takes a photo a Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A bicyclist rides along Santa Paula Drive at Barbara Way while the Stratosphere looms above as clouds and fog cover over Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A man with an umbrella looks at the Circus Circus marquee as clouds and fog cover the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Motorists drive through fog on the 215 Beltway near Summerlin Parkway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A person walks on East Ogden Avenue in downtown Las Vegas in a light rain Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

McCarran International Airport air traffic control tower and the Las Vegas Strip are shrouded in fog after rainfall on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A private plane leaves smoke trails as it approaches McCarran International Airport in rainy weather on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

After Tuesday’s storm system broke the daily record for rain at McCarran International Airport, the Las Vegas Valley can expect more rain and possibly more fog on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service measured 0.32 of an inch of rain at the airport as of Tuesday evening, breaking the previous record of 0.21 of an inch on Jan. 15, 1979, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. That number could increase before midnight, he said.

Fog settled over the valley on Tuesday morning, prompting a dense fog advisory and causing delays at the airport. Flights bound for San Francisco on Tuesday experienced delays averaging nearly two hours, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Boothe said there was potential for fog to develop again late Tuesday or early Wednesday. “So don’t be surprised if you see another fog advisory tomorrow,” he said Tuesday.

Residents can expect rain to “ramp back up” Wednesday evening into Thursday, Boothe said.

Tuesday’s storm also brought about 7 inches of snow to Lee Canyon, according to the ski resort, with more expected throughout the week. The resort urged visitors to check road conditions by dialing 511 or going online to nvroads.com before making the drive to Lee Canyon.

There is 40 percent chance for rain in the valley on Wednesday night and 70 percent chance on Thursday. The storm system is expected to clear out on Friday, making way for a sunny and dry weekend, the weather service said.

Wednesday has a forecast high of 59 degrees, while Thursday through Sunday will see highs near 60.

Overnight lows through the weekend should be in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.