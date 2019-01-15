Storm drops 7 inches of snow on Lee Canyon — VIDEOS

After Tuesday’s storm system broke the daily record for rain at McCarran International Airport, the Las Vegas Valley can expect more rain and possibly more fog on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
The weather service measured 0.32 of an inch of rain at the airport as of Tuesday evening, breaking the previous record of 0.21 of an inch on Jan. 15, 1979, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. That number could increase before midnight, he said.
Fog settled over the valley on Tuesday morning, prompting a dense fog advisory and causing delays at the airport. Flights bound for San Francisco on Tuesday experienced delays averaging nearly two hours, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Boothe said there was potential for fog to develop again late Tuesday or early Wednesday. “So don’t be surprised if you see another fog advisory tomorrow,” he said Tuesday.
Residents can expect rain to “ramp back up” Wednesday evening into Thursday, Boothe said.
Tuesday’s storm also brought about 7 inches of snow to Lee Canyon, according to the ski resort, with more expected throughout the week. The resort urged visitors to check road conditions by dialing 511 or going online to nvroads.com before making the drive to Lee Canyon.
There is 40 percent chance for rain in the valley on Wednesday night and 70 percent chance on Thursday. The storm system is expected to clear out on Friday, making way for a sunny and dry weekend, the weather service said.
Wednesday has a forecast high of 59 degrees, while Thursday through Sunday will see highs near 60.
Overnight lows through the weekend should be in the mid-40s, the weather service said.
Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.