Storm drops showers in Las Vegas, snow on Mount Charleston

Most of the Las Vegas Valley saw a good dose of showers Thursday afternoon, with some areas receiving almost a quarter-inch of rain. At least several inches of snow fell in the nearby Spring Mountains.

Rain and clouds hit the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon (Ben Hagar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Violette Frankenberg, 6, left, jumps in rain puddles with her sister Scarlette Frankenberg, 8, right, in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Athletic Club in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Violette Frankenberg, 6, left, jumps in rain puddles with her sister Scarlette Frankenberg, 8, right, in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Athletic Club in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A pedestrian walks with his umbrella in the rain on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Clouds hang over downtown Las Vegas, Nov. 29, 2018. Light showers should fall across the Las Vegas Valley through tonight. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds hang over downtown Las Vegas, Nov. 29, 2018. Light showers should fall across the Las Vegas Valley through tonight. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rainbow forms over Las Vegas as clouds move into the valley, Thursday morning, Nov. 29, 2018. The National Weather Service is forecasting light showers throughout the valley. (Ellen Fiore/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds and rain obscure the Spring Mountains in this view of the western Las Vegas Valley on Thursday in this image from the Raiders stadium cam on reviewjournal.com. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain falls on the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday in this image from the Raiders stadium cam on reviewjournal.com. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian walks on Seventh Street in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A person walks in downtown Las Vegas as rain falls, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People walk in downtown Las Vegas as rain falls, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People wait to cross the street as rain falls in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A cone sits on top of a water puddle in downtown Las Vegas as rain falls, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Mai Thao of Las Vegas walks on Seventh Street in downtown Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students and parents at St. Viator School avoid a flooded sidewalk as they walk near Eastern Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A man crosses Main Street a rainstorm on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A pickup truck navigates through Bonanza Road during a rainstorm on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service said, in a tweet, that the “far westside and downtown received the highest amounts outside of Mt Charleston.”

Rain has ended across Las Vegas. Check out the rainfall totals from this system! Looks like the far westside and downtown received the highest amounts outside of Mt Charleston #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/W8cOFNBYVb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 30, 2018

About .22 inches of rain was recorded at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, the weather service said.

The mountains also saw snow Thursday, with two automatic stations at Lee Canyon recording 8 and 9 inches of snow, respectively.

The Mt Charleston Fire Station in Kyle Canyon recorded 5 inches of snow, the weather service said. The Rainbow Canyon station, also in Kyle Canyon, recorded 7 inches.

Friday, which is expected to reach 61 degrees, will be dry before another storm system moves in overnight. The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday morning, although the system will “not be as potent for snow,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Some pics of the snow today in Lee & Kyle Canyon from Mt. Charleston Fire Protection Dist. Chief Jorge Gonzalez. Several inches has fallen. @NHPSouthernComm is only allowing vehicles with 4 wheel drive or chains up the mountain. #vegasweather #WinterStorm #Vegas #ClarkCounty pic.twitter.com/MMexNsUyjr — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 30, 2018

“We’re not calling for much accumulation,” he said.

Snow chances for the mountains from Saturday into Sunday should be about 30 percent, the weather service said.

The weekend storm system will bring cooler temperatures to the valley, with respective highs of 57 and 53 forecast on Saturday and Sunday, followed by highs near 50 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows Thursday through Sunday will hover in the mid to low 40s before dropping to the high 30s on Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

