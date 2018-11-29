Weather

Storm drops showers in Las Vegas, snow on Mount Charleston

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2018 - 8:22 am
 
Updated November 29, 2018 - 10:07 pm

Most of the Las Vegas Valley saw a good dose of showers Thursday afternoon, with some areas receiving almost a quarter-inch of rain. At least several inches of snow fell in the nearby Spring Mountains.

The National Weather Service said, in a tweet, that the “far westside and downtown received the highest amounts outside of Mt Charleston.”

About .22 inches of rain was recorded at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, the weather service said.

The mountains also saw snow Thursday, with two automatic stations at Lee Canyon recording 8 and 9 inches of snow, respectively.

The Mt Charleston Fire Station in Kyle Canyon recorded 5 inches of snow, the weather service said. The Rainbow Canyon station, also in Kyle Canyon, recorded 7 inches.

Friday, which is expected to reach 61 degrees, will be dry before another storm system moves in overnight. The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday morning, although the system will “not be as potent for snow,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

“We’re not calling for much accumulation,” he said.

Snow chances for the mountains from Saturday into Sunday should be about 30 percent, the weather service said.

The weekend storm system will bring cooler temperatures to the valley, with respective highs of 57 and 53 forecast on Saturday and Sunday, followed by highs near 50 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows Thursday through Sunday will hover in the mid to low 40s before dropping to the high 30s on Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

