Storm likely to bring rain to Las Vegas Valley, snow in mountains

A storm moving through the Las Vegas Valley Thursday should clear out by the weekend, but not before it drops significant snowfall in the mountains to the west, according to the National Weather Service.

Natalie Anderson, left, 12, and brother Joey, 13, ride their sled at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain is likely during the day Thursday in the valley, with a 60 percent chance of showers, meteorologist John Adair said. The storm should exit Friday, ushering in partly cloudy to sunny weather and near-normal temperatures in the upper 50s.

As with any rain in the valley, slick roads are possible, Adair cautioned.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for the Spring Mountains from 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, Adair said. Between 6 and 10 inches of snow is possible, with up to a foot at higher elevations, he said.

He advised to be on the lookout for winter weather driving conditions and possible road closures.

“I know a lot of people want to get up to the mountains to see the snow,” but they may have to wait, Adair said.

Temperatures Thursday should fall below normal before rebounding Friday, with forecast highs of 52 and 58 degrees, respectively. Saturday and Sunday should be sunny and partly cloudy with highs of 59 and 60 degrees, the weather service said.

The typical high for this time of year is 58 degrees.

