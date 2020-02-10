Storm subsides, but winds stay in Las Vegas Valley through Tuesday

The rain and snowfall of Sunday night is over, but chilly winds will remain in the Las Vegas Valley through Tuesday.

“The clouds were supposed to be clearing all Monday morning, but they cleared out about 3 a.m.,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian. “But those cold northerly winds won’t go away until after sunset Tuesday.”

In fact, Varian said, the gusts will likely be at their highest right after sunrise on Tuesday, expected to be about 30 mph at McCarran International Airport.

Gusts across the valley will reach 25 mph on Monday when the skies are expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 63, about 2 degrees above normal. The overnight low is expected to be around 40, but wind gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel much colder.

Tuesday will also be sunny, but the high temperature will reach about 58 while wind gusts reach 30 mph.

Mt. Charleston snowfall

No official totals have been measured as of 4:30 a.m., but snowfall at Mt. Charleston and Spring Mountains is expected to be between 6 and 8 inches, Varian said.

A snow advisory issued by the weather service expired at 4 a.m.

“They had 1 to 2 inches last night on the roads and 3 to 4 inches on the grass and other surfaces and it was still snowing pretty hard, so probably 6 to 8 inches,” Varian said.

The official reading will be taken later Monday morning by the Mt. Charleston Fire Department.

Rainfall at McCarran from the storm, in the first rainfall of the year, was .07 inches from 11:40 p.m. Sunday to 12:56 a.m. Monday when the rain stopped at the airport.

High wind advisory

A high wind advisory issued at 2:45 a.m. Monday is in effect until 11 a.m. PST Monday for parts of southern Clark County, northwest Arizona and southeastern California, including Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Hoover Dam, Mountain Pass, Laughlin, Primm, Bullhead City, Ariz., and Baker, Calif.

Wind gusts may reach 40 mph with steady northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph.

In addition, a high wind warning is in effect through midday Tuesday for areas outside of St. George, Utah. Winds could reach 60 mph, according to the warning. The warning area includes Zion National Park.

