Storm system bringing May showers, cooler temperatures

A storm system this week will bring showers and a brief drop in temperatures to the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Keep the umbrellas handy as the National Weather Service says a storm system will move in Monday and will hover above the Las Vegas Valley until Thursday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A storm system this week will bring showers and a brief drop in temperatures to the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday’s high of 83 will be accompanied by gusty winds in the late afternoon between 35 to 40 mph. Wind speeds should calm down Monday, with breezes blowing between 15 to 25 mph, the weather service said.

A storm system will begin to move in Monday and will sit above the valley until Thursday, according to the weather service. The forecast highs will dip below 80 starting Monday, which has an expected high of 77 degrees. Tuesday will follow with a 72-degree high.

“Tuesday morning we start introducing the chance for showers and thunderstorms,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said, “with the best chance for the Las Vegas area being Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.”

The 40 percent likelihood for rain on Tuesday will drop to 20 percent on Wednesday, when a 68-degree high is expected.

Wolf said the weather service does not expect winds to return to the valley during the storm system.

“Winds won’t be a problem with the rain, so at least we’re dealing with one thing at a time,” she added.

As the storm system moves out of the valley, temperatures will quickly warm back up. Thursday and Friday have respective forecast highs of 79 and 87. The average temperature for this time of year is about 82 degrees.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.