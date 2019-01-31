Storm system expected in Las Vegas Valley for weekend

Rain and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain falls on the southwest Las Vegas Valley in this file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas has a forecast high of 62 degrees Thursday and 64 degrees on Friday, according to the weather service.

The valley will welcome a storm system come Saturday, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

There will be a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday morning and an 80 percent chance of rain Saturday night. By Sunday morning, the rain should clear out, according to the weather service.

“These storm patterns are very typical for a Las Vegas winter,” Boucher said. “Storm systems like this usually happen around four to five times during the winter season.”

Saturday and Sunday have a forecast high of 58 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop next week with a high of 57 on Monday and 52 on Tuesday, with lows in the low 40s, according to the weather service.

