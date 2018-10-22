Storm system hanging around, making for wet Las Vegas Valley

Weekend thunderstorms will linger for one more day before the Las Vegas Valley dries out.

Keep the umbrellas handy today as a storm system is expected to linger across the Las Vegas Valley until overnight into Tuesday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Weekend thunderstorms will linger for one more day before the Las Vegas Valley dries out.

Monday morning rain in the western Las Vegas Valley caused for slick conditions on the 215 Beltway.

The National Weather Service on Monday morning issued a flood advisory for parts of Clark and Mohave counties near the Arizona border. The chance of water crossing some roads is likely.

Rain should taper off overnight into Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said. Monday’s forecast high is 77 degrees.

The rest of the week should stay dry as the storm system that brought showers to the valley over the weekend moves north and east toward Utah and Arizona, the weather service said.

Tuesday should start out with a morning low near 6o before the day’s forecast high jumps up to 80, the weather service said. Wednesday and Thursday should both see highs near 81, and the high on Friday should reach about 83.

Normal highs for this time of year are usually in the upper-70s, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.