Storm system keeps temperatures cool in Las Vegas Valley

Another storm system will pass over the Las Vegas Valley this week, keeping temperatures cool with breezy winds and a chance for rain before the weekend.

A storm system will keep temperatures slightly cooler this week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Wind gusts Tuesday reached 26 mph, and the high was 82 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Winds will decrease overnight Tuesday and should stay light during the day Wednesday, which has a high of 78.

There’s a 30 percent chance for rain in the valley on Thursday afternoon that will continue through the night. Thursday’s high should reach 77 with more light winds, the weather service said.

Clear skies should return by Friday, when the high will reach 79. Weekend highs should stay in the low 80s with no expected rain. Temperatures are forecast to stay cool next week.

