ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Storms bring flash-flood warning to Las Vegas area

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2017 - 7:31 am
 
Updated July 24, 2017 - 12:09 pm

Thunderstorms are expected in the Las Vegas Valley, prompting a flash-flood warning in Clark County Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The flash-flood warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m., the weather service said. The warning applies to the upper northwest part of the valley, including the Spring Mountains and Mount Charleston.

The Kyle Canyon Picnic Area and Fletcher View Campground are closed because of a flash-flood threat, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest posted to Twitter. National forest officials also reported flooding in Kyle and Lee canyons.

An inch of rain had fallen in the area as of 11:30 a.m., meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said. A potential for 2 inches or more of rain exists in some locations.

Monday and Tuesday’s forecast high will be 97 degrees with a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Wednesday should climb back up to the triple digits with a high 101 degrees, and Thursday is expected to jump to 105 degrees. Both days have a slight chance of thunderstorms, Gorelow said.

Friday and Saturday’s highs should reach 107 degrees with no chance of thunderstorms, he said.

There should be no significant winds, Gorelow added. However, each day is going to be pretty humid with the amount of moisture in the air, he said.

“Today and tomorrow, you’ll definitely feel it,” he said.

The lows of the week should remain around the low to mid-80s.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter. Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this report.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like