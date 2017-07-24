Storms bring flash-flood warning to Las Vegas area

Thunderstorms are expected in the Las Vegas Valley, prompting a flash-flood warning in Clark County Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

A man, utility wires, and street signs are reflected in a puddle of water on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson on Thursday, July 20, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thunderstorms are expected in the Las Vegas Valley, prompting a flash-flood warning in Clark County Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The flash-flood warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m., the weather service said. The warning applies to the upper northwest part of the valley, including the Spring Mountains and Mount Charleston.

The Kyle Canyon Picnic Area and Fletcher View Campground are closed because of a flash-flood threat, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest posted to Twitter. National forest officials also reported flooding in Kyle and Lee canyons.

An inch of rain had fallen in the area as of 11:30 a.m., meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said. A potential for 2 inches or more of rain exists in some locations.

Monday and Tuesday’s forecast high will be 97 degrees with a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

There is currently flooding occurring in Kyle and Lee Canyons on the Spring Mountains NRA. Please avoid the area. #LasVegas @GoMtCharleston — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 24, 2017

Wednesday should climb back up to the triple digits with a high 101 degrees, and Thursday is expected to jump to 105 degrees. Both days have a slight chance of thunderstorms, Gorelow said.

Friday and Saturday’s highs should reach 107 degrees with no chance of thunderstorms, he said.

There should be no significant winds, Gorelow added. However, each day is going to be pretty humid with the amount of moisture in the air, he said.

“Today and tomorrow, you’ll definitely feel it,” he said.

The lows of the week should remain around the low to mid-80s.

VERY Heavy rain now falling in the Mt. Charleston area! Flash Flood Warning in effect thru 415pm! #nvwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/oM5MOq9A6k — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 24, 2017 Flash flood threat on the Spring Mountains NRA. Kyle Canyon Picnic Area and Fletcher View CG closed until the threat passes. #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/E8qfdXavSN — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 24, 2017

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter. Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this report.