Storms could return to Las Vegas this week

The Las Vegas Valley can expect possible thunderstorms early this week before temperatures climb for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday will be sunny with a forecast high of 107 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.
Monday and Tuesday both have about a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., with Monday’s high only reaching 97 degrees and Tuesday 98 degrees.
Temperatures will rise Wednesday to a high of 102 degrees and a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.
The rest of the week is expected to be dry, with Thursday’s high climbing to 106 degrees, followed by a warm weekend, with temperatures reaching about 107 degrees.
