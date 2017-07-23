ad-fullscreen
Weather

Storms could return to Las Vegas this week

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2017 - 7:56 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect possible thunderstorms early this week before temperatures climb for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be sunny with a forecast high of 107 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Monday and Tuesday both have about a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., with Monday’s high only reaching 97 degrees and Tuesday 98 degrees.

Temperatures will rise Wednesday to a high of 102 degrees and a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, with Thursday’s high climbing to 106 degrees, followed by a warm weekend, with temperatures reaching about 107 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
