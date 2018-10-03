Storms entering western Las Vegas as rain chances increase

A thunderstorm has hit some neighborhoods in Summerlin near Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. Rain chances are expected to increase tonight, says the National Weather Service.

A rainbow appears over a Summerlin neighborhood after a rainstorm Wednesday in Las Vegas. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rainstorm hit a Summerlin neighborhood near Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday in Las Vegas. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa missed the Las Vegas Valley, but an incoming parade of storm systems will keep temperatures cool.

A storm rolling in from the Pacific Ocean brings a 30 percent chance of rain in the valley on Wednesday, which will increase to about 50 percent in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The valley could see hail and heavy winds during Wednesday’s storms, but that severe weather is more likely to hit areas east of Las Vegas, including the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Those thunderstorms will pass over Wednesday night. By Thursday the valley should stay dry through the weekend.

Wednesday’s high should reach 83 degrees, the weather service said, about 4 degrees lower than the normal high for this time of year.

Thursday will start out with a morning low near 66, and the high will hit 80 in the afternoon. The high on Friday should reach 81.

Temperatures in the valley typically drop sharply at the start of fall, the weather service said, but highs for this weekend will stay far below normal as several storm systems from the Gulf of Alaska pass over Southern Nevada.

Saturday’s high should reach 78, and Sunday’s should fall to 75, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.