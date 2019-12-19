Storms possible Christmas week; no Las Vegas travel issues this weekend

Consider it an advance warning from the National Weather Service for travel in and around Las Vegas during Christmas week. But specifics will have to wait a bit.

Sunny skies on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, will be followed by mostly cloudy conditions through the weekend in Las Vegas. Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs in the upper 50s.

The BIG Question…

What weather is expected for Christmas?

🤔🎄☃️🎅

We're still trying to resolve a lot of uncertainty with next week's forecast, but high-elevation snow & valley rain are possible!

Are YOU prepared? Holiday travel may be impacted!#VegasWeather #NvWx #AzWx #CaWx pic.twitter.com/8lgckSvfMR — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 18, 2019

“The details are really unresolved, but what we know is there are a few storm systems that have the chance of bringing precipitation starting Monday all the way through Friday next week,” said Jen Varian, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “They are not high rain chances and it’s too early to know about precipitation amounts and the timing is also unclear.”

Until then, travel should not be a problem for the days before Christmas.

Thursday will see a high of 55 with sunny skies and light winds. The overnight low will be about 37.

Friday and Saturday call for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday should be party sunny with a high near 60.

