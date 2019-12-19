35°F
Storms possible Christmas week; no Las Vegas travel issues this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2019 - 4:27 am
 

Consider it an advance warning for travel in and around Las Vegas during Christmas week.

“The details are really unresolved, but what we know is there are a few storm systems that have the chance of bringing precipitation starting Monday all the way through Friday next week,” said Jen Varian, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “They are not high rain chances and it’s too early to know about precipitation amounts and the timing is also unclear.”

Until then, travel should not be a problem for the days before Christmas.

Thursday will see a high of 55 with sunny skies and light winds. The overnight low will be about 37.

Friday and Saturday call for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday should be party sunny with a high near 60.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 7802-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

