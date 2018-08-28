Streak of triple-digit temps could end soon in Las Vegas Valley

Dry and breezy weather will continue through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Calia Lopez, 4, pushes her brother Osiris, 2, both of Las Vegas, on a swing as they play at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 100 degrees. If today’s high falls below 100 the valley will break a 37-day streak of triple-digit highs, according to the National Weather Service. That’s the eighth-longest streak on record.

If the high stays at or above 100, that streak will last through at least the weekend, the weather service said.

Monday’s breezy winds will return and could stick around until Friday, the weather service said.

Wednesday should see a morning low of 77 and a high of 101, and Thursday’s high should warm up to 102 with a morning low of 78.

The weather service said Friday will be clear and sunny with another high of 102.

Clouds will roll in over Labor Day weekend, which will stay dry with highs near 100, the weather service said.

