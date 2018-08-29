Streak of triple-digit temps ends, still hot in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley broke a 37-day streak of triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday, but highs will stay over 100 for the rest of the week.

Vapor trails left behind by airplanes are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Valley broke a 37-day streak of triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday, but highs will stay over 100 for the rest of the week.

The latest streak was the eighth-longest on record, the National Weather Service said, but ended after Tuesday’s high topped out at 99 degrees.

Wednesday will stay sunny with a few high clouds and a high of 101, the weather service said. Morning lows for the next few days should all stay near 80.

Highs will rise for the last half of the week with 103 forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.

Sunday’s forecast has a high of 101, and Labor Day should be sunny with a high near 100.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.comor 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.