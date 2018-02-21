Strong winds, chance of rain heading into Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley could see rain and strong winds tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds will return to the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Valley could see rain and strong winds Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a high-wind advisory ahead of an incoming system that will bring winds up to 25-30 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 50 degrees with light winds.

Thursday should see a high near 56 with a 20 percent chance for rain on top of those heavy winds, the weather service said. The best chance for rain is between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Friday will be slightly cooler with a 53-degree high and winds that will be lighter than Thursday’s but could still gust up to 25 mph, the weather service said.

Temperatures will start to rise again over the weekend, the weather service said, with a 55-degree high forecast for Saturday and a high near 62 on Sunday.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.