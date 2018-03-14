Strong winds, chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley this week

Wednesday will bring powerful winds and blowing dust to the Las Vegas Valley, prompting a wind advisory from the National Weather Service.

Strong winds and rain could return to the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a slight chance for rain Thursday morning, and the temperature could reach 63 degrees.

A slight chance of rain late Friday will be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts up to 40 mph. Friday’s forecast high is 65.

The weekend will cool slightly with highs near 61 on Saturday and Sunday. Weekend lows should remain in the mid-40s.

