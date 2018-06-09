Strong winds hit Las Vegas Valley; rain may arrive next weekend

Warm and sunny weather to start next week could give way to rainy weather, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind gust blows the hair of a woman on the Vegas Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A wind advisory is set to expire at midnight Sunday after winds peaked at 32 mph and temperatures reached 101 on Saturday.

Temperatures on Sunday also will dip below the average high of 97 for this time of year, with a high near 95.

“Hot temperatures will begin to increase the beginning of next week,” meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Monday will see a forecast high of 102, followed by highs of 105 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A chance of rain, though, could arrive in the valley next week.

On Saturday, tropical depression Three-E formed off the Mexican coast in the Pacific Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meteorologist Alex Booth said the depression has since developed into a tropical storm.

“The wild card is gonna be late in the week,” Booth said.

While forecast models are still inconsistent, the storm may head toward the Baja California Peninsula, which could create chances of rain in the valley.

The weather service, in a tweet, said “there is indication of tropical moisture influencing the Mojave Desert later this upcoming week…leading to a potentially stormy weekend.”

