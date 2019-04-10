Strong winds in Las Vegas expected to taper off by afternoon

The sun is low on the horizon behind a rooftop crew before the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Strong winds that have buffeted the Las Vegas Valley will taper off by Wednesday night, making way for a mostly sunny and calm weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday morning will see gusts between 30 and 40 mph but winds should start decreasing in the afternoon, when the high is expected to hit 70 degrees. A wind advisory issued by the weather service Tuesday will expire at 6 p.m.

Highs of 74 and 71 are forecast for Thursday and Friday, respectively, the weather service said.

The possibility of showers on Friday has “decreased quite a bit,” meteorologist Caleb Steele said, adding that any rainfall that day is not likely to reach the valley.

The high on Saturday is expected to reach 76, and Sunday should hit 83.

There will be a “few batches of clouds on any given day” through Sunday, and overnight lows during that period will be in the lower to mid-50s, Steele said.

