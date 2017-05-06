Strong winds in Las Vegas knock down power lines

The Las Vegas Fire Department is responding to the area of West Sahara Avenue and Richfield Boulevard because of wire and power lines down in the area. Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal @MediaStark24

Strong winds knocked power lines down Saturday afternoon, leaving 1,954 customers without power Saturday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Fire Department is responding to the area of West Sahara Avenue and Richfield Boulevard because of wire and power lines down in the area.

E5 responding area of W Sahara Ave & Richfield Blvd, reported wires down/pwr off in area, @NVEnergy has been notified, E5 confirms. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 6, 2017

According to NV Energy’s website, about 1,954 people won’t have restored power until about 3:15 p.m.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.