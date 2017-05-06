ad-fullscreen
Strong winds in Las Vegas knock down power lines

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2017 - 1:20 pm
 

Strong winds knocked power lines down Saturday afternoon, leaving 1,954 customers without power Saturday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Fire Department is responding to the area of West Sahara Avenue and Richfield Boulevard because of wire and power lines down in the area.

According to NV Energy’s website, about 1,954 people won’t have restored power until about 3:15 p.m.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

