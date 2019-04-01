Strong winds prompt dust advisory in Las Vegas Valley

Gusty winds will return to the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A blustery Tuesday should stand out in what is otherwise a relatively calm and warm week in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory has been issued from noon to midnight on Tuesday, when winds should blow between 20 and 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph are possible, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

“The wind will be the big headline,” Outler said.

The strong winds Tuesday could kick up dust, prompting Clark County’s Department of Air Quality to issue an advisory for Tuesday. Dusty air can aggravate respiratory diseases, and people should limit their time outside to avoid inhaling the dust particles, the advisory said.

Tuesday’s high should reach 80 degrees, and skies should otherwise be mostly clear, the weather service said.

Winds will die down on Wednesday, meteorologist John Salmen said.

Highs Wednesday through Friday are expected to reach 77 with overnight lows between 54 and 58, the weather service said. Skies should be clear on Wednesday and Friday and partly cloudy on Thursday.

The typical high for this time of year is about 74.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.