Strong winds returning to Las Vegas Valley this week

Gusty winds will return to the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Valley will see strong winds return on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory has been issued from noon to midnight on Tuesday, meteorologist John Salmen said.

The valley will see sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 40 to 45 mph.

Winds will die down on Wednesday, Salmen said.

Forecasts call for a high of 77 degrees on Monday with an overnight low of 59.

Tuesday will see a high of 79 and Wednesday is expected to reach 77.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.