Strong winds, showers coming to Las Vegas on Saturday

Drivers make their way through heavy rain on the 215 Beltway southbound on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Las Vegas Valley will be under a wind advisory all day Saturday amid a threat of rain.

The advisory, issued Friday afternoon by the National Weather Service, will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday.

The forecast also called for a 70 percent chance for showers on Saturday, with rain chances dropping to 30 percent Saturday night.

Temperatures on Friday reached 74 degrees, under cloudy skies. The high on Saturday was expected to dip to 66, followed by a high of 67 on Sunday as the rain clears out.

Monday and Tuesday should be sunny with highs of 68 and 70, respectively. Rain returns to the picture Tuesday night, when there’s a 60 percent chance for precipitation, the weather service said.

The rain will likely continue into Wednesday, which has a 30 percent chance of showers during the day and a high of 67, before clearing up for the remainder of the week.

Rain patterns like this one are normal this time of year, the weather service said.

Overnight lows through Wednesday will be in the high 40s to low 50s.