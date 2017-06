The wind blows eight-year-old Amari Hernandez's hair as she hangs out with Shendra Paprick, left, and other family and friends at Lorenzi Park on Sunday, June 11, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Shendra Paprick attempts to fix eight-year-old Amari Hernandez's hair as the winds blows while she spends time with family and friends at Lorenzi Park on Sunday, June 11, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Brendon Carvalho, 4, of Las Vegas, plays with an airplane kite at Arbors Park on Sunday, June 11, 2017. Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brendon Carvalho, 4, of Las Vegas, plays with an airplane kite at Arbors Park on Sunday, June 11, 2017. Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal

Carly Pasquale, left, and Lisa Laurance enjoy drinks together despite the wind behind Carson's Kitchen on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pedestrians walk past a blowing tarp from construction on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Downtown Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Steffanie Gibson sits down at Leone Cafe in Tivoli Village, Las Vegas, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

Matthew Shapiro holds Sully a Golden Doodle that enjoys the wind at Leone Cafe in Tivoli Village, Las Vegas, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/ The Las Vegas Review-Journal

The scene where fire crews are attending to a vegetation fire behind the Bellagio on Frank Sinatra Drive on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The scene where fire crews are attending to a vegetation fire behind the Bellagio on Frank Sinatra Drive on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Strong winds spurred warnings Sunday from the National Weather Service and Las Vegas Fire Department.

No major damage had been reported as of Sunday evening, although afternoon winds, estimated to reach 50 to 60 mph, did cause a fire involving several eucalyptus trees behind the Bellagio to spread quickly before Clark County Fire Department crews extinguished it at about 6 p.m.

Weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said he expected winds to slow to 20 mph by Monday.