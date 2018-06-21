Weather

Summer arrives in Las Vegas Valley with sizzling 113-degree high

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2018 - 6:40 am
 
Updated June 21, 2018 - 7:42 pm

Summer began in the Las Vegas Valley with a near record-breaking high and an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s high temperature peaked at 113 degrees, the weather service said, falling a degree short of the record for the day — a blistering 114 set last year. The valley saw its first triple-digit temperature of the year on May 8.

An excessive heat warning went into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and will last through 8 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Temperatures in the valley will diminish slightly starting Friday, but sweltering highs will stay in the triple digits through the start of next week. Friday’s high should hit 110, the weather service said, and Saturday’s high could reach 109 before the excessive heat warning ends.

The high on Sunday will fall to 104 degrees. Monday and Tuesday should see 105 and 106 respectively, the weather service said.

Weekend lows should remain in the 80s before dropping to 78 and 79 on Monday and Tuesday.

Visitors and new residents may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The health district recommends drinking at least one 8-ounce glass of water every other hour in the high heat or one glass per hour while working or playing outside in the sun.

Clark County will open community cooling stations across the valley during the excessive heat warning to help people stay out of the heat. Summer day shelters are open to homeless people until Sept. 30.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke include headaches, confusion, nausea and dizziness. A person experiencing heat exhaustion may sweat profusely, while heat stroke occurs when the body’s sweating mechanism shuts down, according to the health district.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
3 Centennial High School students killed in Calif. crash (Full)
Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Mojave Max at Springs Preserve
File footage of Mojave Max at Springs Preserve. (Springs Preserve)
More in Weather
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Weather Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like