Summer begins with excessive heat warning in Las Vegas Valley

Thursday marks the first day of summer and the start of an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service.

Imani Curtis, middle, and Neriah Robertson cool off at Lorenzi Park on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The high for the day is expected to reach 112 degrees, the weather service said, but if the Las Vegas Valley gets any warmer it could meet or beat the previous record for the day — a blistering 114 set in 2017.

The valley saw its first triple-digit temperature of the year on May 8.

An excessive heat warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and will last through 8 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Temperatures in the valley will decrease briefly starting Friday but will still stay very hot through the start of next week. Friday’s high should be 110, the weather service said, and Saturday’s high could reach 109 before the excessive heat warning ends.

The high on Sunday will fall to 104. Monday and Tuesday should see 105 and 107 respectively, the weather service said.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, visitors and new residents may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. The health district recommends drinking at least one 8-ounce glass of water every other hour in the high heat or one glass per hour while working or playing outside in the sun.

Clark County will open community cooling stations across the valley during the excessive heat warning to help people stay out of the heat. Summer day shelters are open to homeless people until Sept. 30.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke include headaches, confusion, nausea and dizziness. A person experiencing heat exhaustion may sweat profusely, while heat stroke occurs when the body’s sweating mechanism shuts down, according to the health district.

