Sun, highs in 70s forecast for week in Las Vegas Valley

Light winds early in the week, but calm and warm after Wednesday, National Weather Service says.

High temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley should reach into the 70s all week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a week of warm and sunny weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday and Tuesday should see highs near 71 degrees with light winds about 5 mph, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 72. Winds should die down over Wednesday night, leaving Thursday calm and clear with a forecast high of 71. The highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday also should be near 71, the weather service said.

Overnight lows should stay between 45 and 48 degrees, the weather service said, rising gradually over the course of the week.

