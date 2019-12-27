Sun will appear Friday for a dry, cool Las Vegas weekend

Las Vegans and holiday visitors, you are going to get to see the sun on Friday. Just don’t expect balmy temperatures.

People walk through the snow at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Some light rain showers early Friday will dry up and skies will turn partly cloudy, probably before noon, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“We should see some peeks in the clouds once the sun rises and it will be getting better through the day,” said meteorologist Chris Outler. “It will be a bit chilly (forecast high is 53 compared with a normal of 56), but should be a good day.”

Thursday’s wet and gray day dropped a record rainfall for Dec. 26 with 0.33 inches of rain at McCarran International Airport, eclipsing the 40-year record of 0.24 inches that fell on the date in 1979.

The year could move into the top 10 for total rainfall with the latest storms, according to weather service records.

So close… Thru midnight December 26, McCarran Airport in Las Vegas has measured 6.84" of rain in 2019. To crack the top 10 wettest years, they only 0.01" more! However it's a far stretch for the wettest year on record, when #LasVegas received 10.72" in 1941 #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/jlBbvd49oU — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 27, 2019

The weekend forecast calls for dry conditions with highs around 50 and lows around freezing.

Slight snow chance on Monday

Monday could bring a small chance for some snow flurries.

“There are a few systems moving into the area on Monday, but nothing as strong as the past few days,” Outler said. “We have about a 30 percent chance of some flurries in the valley, but more like a few snowflakes.”

A snow advisory in the Spring Mountains expired at 4 a.m. Friday. Little additional accumulation is expected today.

Outler said unofficial estimates of snowfall on Thursday brought 6-8 inches in the Spring Mountains and a few inches at Mountain Pass.

As of 4 a.m., Interstate 15 southbound into California was closed at Primm, according to the Caltrans website. When it might reopen was unclear.

