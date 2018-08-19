Sunday and Monday to be dry in Las Vegas, thunderstorms to come

Some moisture will return to the Las Vegas Valley around the middle of the week as the end of monsoon season begins to approach, the National Weather Service said.

Todd Hassey takes a water break while laying pipe under Basic Road at Lynn Street near Henderson City Hall Tuesday, July 24, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Sunday and Monday will be dry, but thunderstorm chances raise to about 20 percent late Tuesday evening through Wednesday before tapering off again, said meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

After multiple intense storms this summer, the Southwest monsoon season will approach its end next month, as it typically runs from early July to mid-September.

The latest severe thunderstorm knocked out power for about 60,000 NV Energy customers in the valley on Aug. 12.

“It seems like monsoon season might be kind of trending downward here, at least for a little while,” Wolcott said.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality issued an ozone advisory in effect through Sunday, in part due to smoke from wildfires in California. Ozone, a colorless gas that builds up in hot months, causes coughing, sore throats, chest pains and shortness of breath.

Big weekend plans? Remember, we'll be under an #AirQuality #OzoneAdvisory tomorrow and Sunday, so plan accordingly. Here's a quick glance at the #FiveDayForecast. For more: https://t.co/taRhhAsmT7 pic.twitter.com/pbospuXIpX — Clark County Air (@CCAirQuality) August 17, 2018

Temperatures Sunday are expected to reach 109, while Monday’s high is 108, Wolcott said. Some breeze is also expected Monday, with wind gusts from 15 mph to 25 mph possible, especially later in the day.

“A little bit breezier than just the general daytime wind,” Wolcott said.

Tuesday’s expected high drops to 103, and temperatures will trend downward the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday’s expected high is 102, with Friday seeing temperatures at 100. Overnight lows will hover around 86 through Wednesday, dropping to 82 Thursday and Friday.

