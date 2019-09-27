Sunday Friday, windy Saturday forecast for Las Vegas Valley

It is forecast to be a windy Saturday in much of Southern Nevada, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will see strong breezes through Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, according to the National Service. A wind advisory with gusts up to 60 mph in the Spring Mountain has been issued. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bring your outdoor items inside or secure them. When driving, keep both hands on the wheel.

A wind advisory was issued early Friday for the period from 8 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

A wind advisory was issued early Friday for the period from 8 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Southwest to west winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are forecast. Winds speeds could reach 60 mph in the Spring Mountains.

Difficult driving, downed tree limbs and a few power outages could result.

Friday will be a precursor to Saturday’s windy conditions with south winds from 5 to 15 mph with some gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. The forecast high is 90 to 93.

Saturday morning lows are expected to be from 66 to 72 with winds 5-15 and gusts to 35 mph.

Saturday highs will be in the mid to upper 80s as winds increase.

Sunday’s predicted highs ate 73 to 78 degrees with calmer conditions, winds ranging up to 10-15 mph.