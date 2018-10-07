Sunday morning’s rain not expected to return until Wednesday

Las Vegans may see a few leftover showers before a system of moisture moves out of the valley Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

(Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Much of the rain probably won’t reach the ground, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said Sunday morning.

“If it does, it will probably be just enough to wet a street,” he said.

By late morning Sunday, the system should move off to the east, and chances for showers will drop to 20 percent in the afternoon. Temperatures Sunday afternoon should climb to 75 degrees, Boucher said.

“It should be very nice as far as afternoon highs go.”

The Weather Service forecasts a high temperature of 76 degrees on Monday, 79 degrees on Tuesday, 81 degrees on Wednesday, and 82 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Low temperatures overnight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s through Thursday, Boucher said.

As for rain, the valley should remain dry until midweek.

“Wednesday would be the earliest we could see rain pop back into the forecast,” but weather models aren’t in complete agreement, Boucher said.

