Sunday weather in Las Vegas could tie 76-degree record high

The mild winter weather will continue in the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area as seen from the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Temperatures in the valley Sunday could tie the 76-degree record high for the date set in 1953, the National Weather Service said. Sunday will also see mostly sunny skies with lingering high clouds throughout the day.

Monday and Tuesday will follow with respective highs of 76 and 73 before a brief temperature cooldown.

“We have a little bit of wind coming Tuesday, bringing in slightly cooler air Wednesday,” meteorologist John Salmen said of the 69-degree high expected Wednesday.

Tuesday’s breeziness could potentially reach 20 mph, the weather service predicted.

Forecast highs will return to the 70s by Thursday, when the valley is expected to see a high of 72 degrees. Friday will follow with a 73-degree high, the weather service said.

The average temperature high for this time of year is about 60 degrees.

Salmen said rain is not expected in the valley this week.

“It looks like a pretty dry time,” he added.

