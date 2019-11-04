Sunny, above normal Las Vegas Valley temperatures all week

Sunny skies and light winds with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid-50s is the National Weather Service forecast through next Sunday.

When it comes to the weather forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, it will be much like a broken record all this week.

Sunny skies and light winds with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid-50s is the National Weather Service forecast all the way through next Sunday.

Monday’s forecast high is 78 with 78 predicted for Tuesday and 79 for Wednesday.

The highs are about 6 to 9 degrees above normal. The normal for Nov. 4 is 72.

“When faced with a persistent pattern, go with a persistent forecast,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said with a laugh about the week’s forecast. “We may have a few high passing clouds a few days, but that’s about the only change in the daily pattern.”

