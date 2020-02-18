Sunny all week with small chance of rain on race day Saturday

There is a small chance of rain on Saturday of NASCAR race weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Cloudy skies with a small chance of rain are in the National Weather Service forecast for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Until the weekend, sunny skies, seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s and mostly calm winds are forecast.

Tuesday’s predicted high is 65 with winds from 5-10 mph. Wednesday will be similar with the afternoon high expected to be about 67.

“There’s about a 30 percent chance of rain on Saturday, but it would probably only be a sprinkle here and a sprinkle there,” said meteorologist Alex Boothe. “We’re likely to see just lower clouds with a rain curtain and not much hitting the ground.”

Booth said the probability of rain on Saturday was decreasing.

“Thirty percent may even be too high (of a probability),” Boothe said. “Right now the guidance is a bit shaky, but we’ll keep an eye on it.”

The first of two NASCAR races is Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The longer race is Sunday when the forecast is for 71 degrees and sunny skies.

