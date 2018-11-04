Sunny and a little cooler this week in Las Vegas Valley

Sunny conditions over the next few days in the Las Vegas Valley will lead to cooler temperatures later in the week, the National Weather Service said.

Visitors walk around Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

Sunday’s forecast has a high of 76 degrees and breezy winds should be significantly calmer, said meteorologist Ashley Wolf. Monday’s high will be about 77 degrees, and temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday should reach 76.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to drop significantly, with a high of 68 degrees, the weather service said.

The average temperature for this time of year is 73 degrees, according to the weather service. The valley is expected to be dry and sunny this week.

“Pretty much the whole week will be pretty quiet,” Wolf said.

Overnight lows Sunday and Monday will be 58 and 56, respectively, before dropping into the low 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

