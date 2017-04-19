Sunny and warm for the week in Las Vegas Valley

It will be sunny and warm for the rest of the week in the Las Vegas Valley. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Sunny skies, warm high temperatures and light winds are expected in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“Today should be much nicer than yesterday,” meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Wednesday will be sunny with light winds and a high of 83 degrees, which is about 4 degrees above normal. There is no rain in the forecast for the rest of the week, according to the weather service.

Thursday and Friday also will be sunny with highs of 84 and 82 degrees, respectively, according to the weather service.

Temperatures start to rise Saturday with a high of 88 degrees, Outler said.

Sunny skies remain as Sunday’s high temperature climbs to 94 degrees, according to the weather service.

