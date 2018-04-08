Sunny and warm through mid-week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will be warm and sunny until about midweek when a cold front moves in, according to the National Weather Service.

The High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will be warm and sunny until about midweek when a cold front moves in, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny skies will be accompanied by highs near 82 on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will follow with highs near 89, the weather service said.

A cold front will begin to move through the valley Wednesday evening, bringing with it below-normal temperatures on Thursday and Friday. The normal high for this time of year averages about 76 degrees, the weather service said, but Thursday and Friday have an expected high of 72.

Winds also will sweep the valley Thursday with gusts of 40 mph or higher, the weather service said.

“We’re looking at a wind advisory and even the potential for a high-wind warning,” meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said.

Rain is not in the valley weather forecast through Friday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.