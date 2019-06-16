Sunny and warm week ahead for Las Vegas

There’s a slight chance the Las Vegas Valley will see rain on Father’s day, but next week will stay warm and sunny.

There’s a slight chance the Las Vegas Valley will see rain on Father’s Day, but this week will stay warm and sunny.

Sunday’s forecast high is 102 degrees with a 20 percent chance for rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Winds should stay in the 10-15 mph range but could gust up to 20 mph.

Winds will die down overnight and will stay between 5-10 mph on Monday, the weather service said. Monday’s morning low should dip down to about 76 before the high reaches 100.

Tuesday’s high is forecast to rise to 102 and Wednesday’s high should reach about 105, the weather service said. Thursday should bring another high of 105 before temperatures start to fall again with a high near 101 on Friday.

