Sunny, breezy Saturday expected to start weekend

Hotel guests relax by the pool at Park MGM as temperatures reach 100 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sunny skies and light breezes are expected for the Las Vegas Valley Saturday.

Saturday will see a high of 94 degrees with winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, meteorologist John Salmen said.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s over the weekend, he said.

A high of 95 degrees is expected Sunday.

Next week, the valley temperatures are projected to hit triple digits, with highs of 100 on Monday and 104 on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the weather service predicts the valley will jump up to 106 degrees, Salmen said.

No rain is expected next week.