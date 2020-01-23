Sunny, calm Las Vegas winter weather continues

The status quo of the seldom-changing Las Vegas winter weather will continue for at least another week.

Sunny skies and light winds will prevail in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, and for at least another week, according to the National Weather Service forecast. An aerial view of the Strat Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The status quo of the seldom-changing Las Vegas winter weather will continue for at least another week.

“We’ll have a very modest change on Sunday in the form of some cloud cover, but that’s about it,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 66 with sunny skies and calm winds. The overnight low is projected to be 45 with light winds.

Las Vegas is slightly above normal this week with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s. Norms for this time of year are 59 and 40, Outler said.

“We might get to 70 on the weekend with a little bit better wind, but the official forecast is 68 for Saturday and Sunday,” Outler said.

Skies are expected to be clear with light winds with highs around 65 with lows in the mid-40s through at least Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.