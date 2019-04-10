Sunny, calm rest of week ahead for Las Vegas Valley

Strong winds blow the trees about as a lone fisherman works the pond in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sun sparkles on the water as strong winds blow about the pond in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water fowl enjoy the shallows as strong winds blow about the pond in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Strong winds that have buffeted the Las Vegas Valley will taper off by Wednesday night, making way for a mostly sunny and calm weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind speeds started decreasing Wednesday afternoon, while temperatures reached a high of 72, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

A wind advisory issued by the weather service Tuesday expired at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“The winds will definitely be not as strong as today or yesterday,” Outler said Wednesday night about the rest of the week’s forecast.

Highs of 70 are forecast for both Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

The possibility of showers on Friday has “decreased quite a bit,” meteorologist Caleb Steele said, adding that any rainfall that day is not likely to reach the valley.

The high on Saturday is expected to reach 76, followed by a highs of 83 on Sunday and 81 on Monday.

There will be a “few batches of clouds on any given day” through Sunday, and overnight lows during that period will be in the lower to mid-50s, Steele said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.